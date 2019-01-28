Demon Finn Balor Is Best WrestleMania Match for Brock Lesnar, Not Seth Rollins

Credit: WWE.com

At the 2019 Royal Rumble, Finn Balor took Brock Lesnar to his limit, in a universal championship title match that belied his considerable size disadvantage.

Before the match, we were treated to a "Tale of the Tape" graphic that highlighted exactly how ridiculous and far-fetched this match was on paper, let alone in practice. Finn was fighting a man who outreached him and outweighed him by 100 pounds. If this was a sanctioned sport rather than sports entertainment, such a fight would never be allowed to take place.

But that's the beauty of professional wrestling and its larger-than-life characters. This is a world in which the impossible is possible; we can see a David vs. Goliath narrative play out without watching David die. Brock also responds well to this sort of physical storytelling; his matches against smaller wrestlers, such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, have been among his recent best.

The Rumble match between Finn and Brock started with an affirmation of the obvious—Finn was not going to win a slugging contest with the Beast. Finn laid in multiple, uncontested punches and kicks. After all that expended effort, Brock simply shook it off and executed a massive belly-to-back suplex. And just like that, Brock was back in control.

To gain the upper hand, Finn would need to hobble his opponent in a more damaging, lasting way. And he figured this out while brawling with Brock on the outside; he pushed Brock, gut first, into the corner of the announcer's table. And Finn kept his focus on Brock's gut for the rest of the match, stomping it, striking it and laying into it at every possible opportunity. Eventually Brock began dropping to his knees, screaming in pain when he tried to lift Finn over his head.

Like the best wrestling, there's a meta layer going on here, which blurs real life with fantasy. Years ago, Brock Lesnar suffered from diverticulitis, a painful inflammation of the digestive tract. He had (unwisely) been fighting in the UFC Octagon while suffering this condition; one well-placed punch could have burst one of these inflammations, and the resulting toxins could have poisoned and killed him.

Credit: WWE.com

Eventually, Brock needed surgery, and had a foot of his colon removed. He was never the same after that; he retired from UFC competition and headed back to WWE.

By targeting Brock's abdomen, Finn was calling back to that old vulnerability. And even though Finn eventually tapped out to the Kimura Lock, Brock seemed lucky to lock it in. Finn had just hit a Coup de Grace to Brock's gut; had he cradled the Beast in a small package instead of hooking his leg, we might have a new universal champion.

And Brock reacted more emotionally to this near loss than any of his other ones. He administered a post-beatdown to his helpless opponent—almost as though Finn had hit upon something personal.

It's being assumed that Seth Rollins, who won the 2019 Royal Rumble, will fight Brock at WrestleMania 35. They're both on Raw, after all. But what if Rollins challenges SmackDown WWE champion Daniel Bryan instead? They could have a technical match made in indie heaven. Then, Brock Lesnar would be free to fight Finn again, this time at the Showcase of the Immortals. Finn could come out dressed in full Demon regalia and give us a WrestleMania moment for the ages.

The concept sells itself: "Where were you the night that The Demon battled The Beast?" To paraphrase Apollo Creed from Rocky, it sounds like a damn monster movie.

Finn's "Demon" persona has been very well-protected with regard to wins and losses. And if smiling, leather jacket Finn nearly pulled off a win against Brock, then Demon Finn could have a real chance at dethroning the champ. Plus, we've seen Brock Lesnar fight Seth Rollins in several matches—once in a triple threat at the 2015 Royal Rumble, again at WrestleMania 31 during Rollins' infamous cash-in, and again at the 2015 Battleground PPV, in 1-on-1 competition

WrestleMania is about more than just the wrestling. It's about the glitz and glamour, the pageantry that makes it such a mainstream, beloved success. And Demon Finn vs. Brock (with all respect to Rollins) is the match that WWE needs to book, to create that sort of mainstream accessibility. The past two weeks should prove to Vince McMahon that Finn is a bonafide star, not just the flavor of the month. And if anyone deserves to beat The Beast clean on such massive stage, it might as well be the first universal champion, who only held it for a day before he was forced to relinquish it.