Video: Brock Lesnar Throws WWE Title Belt at Vince McMahon After WrestleMania 34

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar did, in fact, throw the WWE Universal Championship toward Vince McMahon following his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 last April.

Immediately after the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE Network aired a behind-the-scenes documentary focused on WrestleMania 34 as part of its WWE 24 series. In the documentary, Lesnar is shown tossing the title in McMahon's direction and walking through the curtain to the backstage area.

A Twitter user provided a clip of the incident:

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported immediately after WrestleMania that Lesnar and McMahon had gotten into a "real-life verbal altercation."

"We're told there's a belief that Brock may have gone off script a little bit near the end of the match, but we've been unable to confirm if this is true," Satin wrote.

Lesnar and McMahon certainly appear to have worked past whatever issues they had at WrestleMania.

Lesnar has wrestled five times since then. Even after dropping the universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate was crowned the champion again at Crown Jewel last November after Reigns relinquished the belt.

Lesnar defeated Finn Balor at Royal Rumble on Sunday, all but ensuring he'll remain the world champion heading into WrestleMania 35.