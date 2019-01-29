10 CFB Programs Who Are Screwed in Class of 2019 Signing Window

0 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The 2019 National Signing Day is quickly approaching as Wednesday, February 6th nears. Most of the top-rated recruits have already sent in their letters of intent or given their verbal commitment to the school of their choice, leaving most of the recruiting cycle decided.

The nation’s top prospects bring promise and upside for programs, but not every school was able to turn their history of success or various advantages into a quality haul. Some schools benefit from their location, coaching staff, NFL representatives, traditions, or on-field success, but still fall short of expected recruiting success.

10 college football programs will invariably be screwed by their 2019 recruiting class. Some may see the instant effects of their disappointing haul, while others may not for several years. But eventually each of these 10 programs won’t be able to point to this signing window as their building block for a national title.