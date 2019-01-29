10 CFB Programs Who Are Screwed in Class of 2019 Signing Window

10 CFB Programs Who Are Screwed in Class of 2019 Signing WindowJanuary 29, 2019
The 2019 National Signing Day is quickly approaching as Wednesday, February 6th nears. Most of the top-rated recruits have already sent in their letters of intent or given their verbal commitment to the school of their choice, leaving most of the recruiting cycle decided.
The nation’s top prospects bring promise and upside for programs, but not every school was able to turn their history of success or various advantages into a quality haul. Some schools benefit from their location, coaching staff, NFL representatives, traditions, or on-field success, but still fall short of expected recruiting success.
10 college football programs will invariably be screwed by their 2019 recruiting class. Some may see the instant effects of their disappointing haul, while others may not for several years. But eventually each of these 10 programs won’t be able to point to this signing window as their building block for a national title.
10. Colorado Buffaloes
After a hot start to the 2018 season, the Colorado Buffaloes quickly fell apart as they proceeded deeper into the PAC-12 schedule. Firing Mike MacIntyre and replacing him with Mel Tucker may prove to be the perfect hiring decision, but it left Tucker with a disappointing recruiting haul for signing day.
Producing a class ranking 46th overall and eighth in the PAC-12 won’t lead to the Buffaloes making Boulder an intimidating trip for visitors any time soon. The team has found success with recent running back and receiving recruits, and having Steven Montez back for his senior season should help them finish 2019 stronger than last year.
The overall class lacks ready-made playmakers, though. They’ve adequately addressed the offensive and defensive front seven, adding four linebackers and six down linemen.
However, their top-returning runner, Beau Bisharat, had only 21 carries last year. Adding 180-pound 3-star back Joshia Davis and 214-pound, 4.63 40-yard runner Jaren Mangham don’t look promising for an offense that needs playmakers.
9. UCF Knights
The UCF Knights managed an incredible 25-1 run over the last two seasons, but their success on the recruiting trail has been slow. Maybe it was the 0-12 2015 season that quickly made people forget their 77-49 stretch from 2005-2014 under George O’Leary. But, ranking 56th in the nation after dominating college football debates for more than a year isn’t encouraging to their upside.
Head coach Josh Heupel did well to grab 13 Floridian prospects in the class and it’s a well-rounded group in terms of addressing positional needs. Heupel was able to add multiple bodies at critical positions. However the concern is whether a class of 21 3-star prospects will garner them the respect they need to be a more serious playoff contender.
Their 2017 finish of 55th and 2018 finish of 62nd in recruiting created a narrative that they wouldn’t be able to hold their own in the four-team playoff, so repeating that performance may screw them in the future if they continue dominating the AAC. Their next signing day must be considerably stronger for them to become consistent playoff threats.
8. Florida State Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles are trying to rebuild their roster on the fly as they pump in more young talent with Willie Taggart in charge, but the starpower just hasn’t come yet. Their 2019 class is ranked only 16th, which is down five spots from last year. The lack of any 5-star and offensive difference-makers doesn’t bode well for this team to breakout this season.
The offensive line woes have been nearly unprecedented at this caliber of football program, and the unit must stay healthier if only due to unsustainable luck. Landing grad Ryan Roberts should help in addition to the two other line recruits to this point.
But where the staff has thus far missed is the higher-end talent to revamp the offense in 2019. Their quarterback situation with Deondre Francois and James Blackman is uninspiring even if the line becomes average. They’ll also be relying on Tamorrion Terry and Cam Akers to carry a unit filled with unproven underclassmen who lack a history of production.
At-best, the 2019 Seminoles will resemble the 2017 Miami Hurricanes, who relied on a solid defense and some timely breaks that kept their offense floating above water. It’s risky since turnovers are so luck-based. The Seminoles sorely needed an offensive playmaker from this class to carry the weight of the offense beyond Akers and Terry, but the staff was unable to land a single 5- or 4-star offensive playmaker.
7. Virginia Tech Hokies
The 2018 Virginia Tech Hokies endured their worst season since 1992 as they dipped to 6-7. It was also the least-successful year of head coach Justin Fuente’s career, and he saw former quarterback Josh Jackson transfer after being replaced by Ryan Willis. The last thing he needed was a mediocre recruiting class after a tough season.
Fuente and his staff failed to keep the momentum he began two years ago by finishing 29th with only five 4-star recruits. The ranking is consistent as previous seasons, but is heavier on receivers than weaker positions. A whopping five commitments could play receiver if those marked as “athletes” stay at their primary collegiate position.
The lack of balance within the recruiting class across the roster mixed with the fact the Hokies didn’t get a headlining star to transcend the roster doesn’t project well for the future of the team. Depth is good, but it’s easy to see a scenario where the Hokies are left without the requisite playmakers on both sides of the ball if former 4-star quarterback Herndon Hooker isn’t ready for the starting job in 2020. Fuente will need his recruits from prior years to step up in a big way this year to help create more optimism.
6. West Virginia Mountaineers
Usually losing a coach-quarterback tandem of Dana Holgorsen and Will Grier in the same month would cripple a program, but West Virginia recovered extremely well. New head coach Neal Brown was a terrific hire, and the graduate transfer acquisition of Austin Sheffield from Oklahoma was an unexpected boost for this offense.
However, Holgorsen left Brown with a lesser recruiting class than he usually produces. Holgorsen had the Mountaineers in the 30s in rankings in five of his eight seasons, but there’s no reason it should’ve regressed in his final campaign with the school since it’s been a competitive program with a national profile with Grier leading an explosive offense.
Boasting only two 4-star recruits, the Mountaineers are 54th in the nation and seventh in the Big 12. That puts them in the same range as Wake Forest, Utah, and Illinois despite being a much more prominent program in recent years.
Brown may not utilize many of the recruits from this class as he’s able to reshape the roster in his image in coming years.
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Fresh off an undefeated regular season and appearance in the College Football Playoff, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in a good place overall as a program. Head coach Brian Kelly was able to solidify his job security with the 12-1 campaign, but the breakout year didn’t translate to a huge recruiting haul that will give this roster what it needs.
The Irish’s lack of explosiveness and were exposed against Clemson, causing the game to be out-of-hand by halftime. Though the program has to overcome stricter academic requirements than others, their 14th-ranked recruiting class won’t provide the athletic boost they’ll need to beat similar teams in the future.
Eight of their 10 enrollees are either offensive linemen, defensive linemen, or linebackers. Boosting their trench play is an important step to reaching the elite level of on-field product, but this was a team severely lacking in speed and individual playmaking on the biggest stage of their season. And they’re not like to get more help by signing day.
Adding two 4-star safeties and two 4-star corners are a good start to improving the defense, but their best offensive playmakers in this class are lacking. Neither 4-star running back Kyren Williams and 3-star receiver Cam Hart tested overwhelmingly well in explosion drills in the off-season.
4. USC Trojans
Clay Helton surprisingly survived as the head coach of USC after going 5-7 with one of the youngest teams in the country. His giant buyout likely played a part in why the program didn’t opt for an upgrade, but their decision to not chase a bigger name with more exciting credentials and stick with the uninspiring Helton surely cost them a recruiting class to be remembered.
The Trojans impressively stacked the fourth-best class in 2018 thanks to four 5-star signings and 12 4-stars. That was a class that could save Helton’s job if he can turn that potential into production in 2019. But this year’s class lacks the same upside and slipped to 18th overall and third in the conference.
Unlike many others on this list, the Trojans identified weaknesses on their roster and were able to add depth on both sides of the ball. Only getting nine 4-stars and striking out on 5-stars is a significant downturn on the recruiting trail though. Helton must hope his second- and third-year players step up this season, because it’s not a promising core of freshmen compared to the standard the school has set.
3. Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State program has remained mostly steady over the years under Mark Dantonio’s stewardship. His staff usually squeezes the most out of 3-star-level talent and has been a quarterback away from breaking through as one of the best teams in the nations in several years. Even as the Spartans have accumulated just 20 wins in the last three years, they’re a team few opponents enjoy playing due to their style.
That all being said, this is a program going nowhere as the Big Ten gets stronger around them. Penn State and Michigan have become hot-bed recruiting programs again, and Ohio State has continued to land high-caliber prospects with Ryan Day. All of this has hurt the Spartans.
Even with the 27th-best class, Dantonio’s bunch ranked seventh in the conference. This is another slide for them, as they finished sixth in 2018 and 2017, and third in 2016 and 2015.
Getting only two 4-star prospects, and for them to be a guard and cornerback, simply isn’t getting enough playmaking for them to become a reliable 10-win program again.
2. Miami Hurricanes
There may not have been a team with a rougher one-year of events than the Miami Hurricanes. The Mark Richt-era failed miserably as he couldn’t identify a quality quarterback to build an offense around, and their recruiting class dipped from eighth to 32nd this year. New head coach Manny Diaz looks like a progressive hire who could be the breath of fresh air they desperately have needed for years.
Unfortunately Diaz walked back into a situation he helped create as far as a cooled recruiting class. The Hurricanes finished fifth in the ACC with their cumulative recruiting points, with a mediocre .875 rating per recruit. Barring any unexpectedly transcendant playmakers emerging from this class, this cannot be the new normal for Diaz and the Hurricanes.
With Miami losing seven starters to graduation on top of the coaching change, there’s playing time to be earned by this freshman class. The injection of defensive talent looks healthy, but there’s still roles that weren’t addressed.
Adding two 3-star offensive linemen, a 3-star quarterback, and just one 4-star receiver to an anemic offense won’t be enough for this offense to rebuild around in 2019 and beyond. It’s possible none of these players play an integral role in the future.
Miami may get back to their prominence eventually but this class won’t help them reach it.
1. UCLA Bruins
Like Notre Dame, UCLA has to overcome more stringent academic standards that sometimes dictate the recruits they pursue. However, the more limiting criteria that Chip Kelly has implemented with the particular athletes he chases led them to a notably poor class. UCLA is sitting at 44th after ranking 19th in 2018.
Kelly added significant offensive line depth and numerous athletes, but where some of the athletes fit is a big weakness of this class. The Bruins added four receivers and two running backs in 2018, meaning both depth charts will be tight as those units are filled with scholarship players. Digging into the caliber of players signed isn’t encouraging, though.
3-star athletes Hayden Harris and Kain Medrano look to be products of Kelly’s unique demands. Maybe he’ll prove to be smarter than everyone else, but Harris only had offers from Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines, Redlands, and Simon Fraser. The 6’4”, 205-pound receiver/safety Medrano was slightly more heralded with offers from Colorado State, Northern Colorado, and Wyoming.
While Kelly has proven before that he’s a football genius and will maximize talent, he’ll have to prove he’s not gone mad scientist by developing these stones into gems. The Bruins were destroyed in the trenches while also lacking the speed they needed on the perimeter throughout their 3-9 season. This group will need to prove many wrong for the Bruins to enjoy more than a small handful of wins in 2019.