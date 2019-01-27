Young Bucks Respond to Video of Fan Removing AEW Gear at WWE Royal Rumble

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JANUARY 4: 'The young bucks' Nick Jackson (L) and Matt Jackson look on during the Wrestle Kingdom 13 at Tokyo Dome on January 04, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Nobody inside WWE has apparently heard of the Streisand effect.

Twitter user @scrump_1 shared a video (courtesy of @m4rvelgirl) from the 2019 Royal Rumble in Phoenix supposedly showing a WWE official ask a fan to remove an All Elite Wrestling shirt. Nick Jackson, one half of The Young Bucks and an AEW executive vice president, commented on the video:

Censoring fans isn't anything new from WWE, and it wouldn't be entirely surprising that WWE might not want the logo from a competing promotion shown frequently on the pay-per-view broadcast.

But this isn't exactly the "Monday Night Wars" era. Nobody would argue All Elite Wrestling is already a rival on par with WWE. AEW has yet to stage an event, and it's first marquee pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, isn't until May.

If the fan had continued to wear the shirt, nobody would have given a second thought to see AEW represented in the Royal Rumble crowd. Instead, regardless of whether WWE had him remove it, the video has brought attention and allowed Jackson to promote the AEW brand.

Related

    Live: Royal Rumble Reaction and Highlights

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Live: Royal Rumble Reaction and Highlights

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Brock Lesnar Retains Universal Title

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Brock Lesnar Retains Universal Title

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Bryan Beats AJ Styles After Erick Rowan Interferes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Daniel Bryan Beats AJ Styles After Erick Rowan Interferes

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Bucks Respond to Fan Removing AEW Gear

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Young Bucks Respond to Fan Removing AEW Gear

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report