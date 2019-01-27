Yankees News: Aaron Judge Launches All Rise Foundation Youth Charity

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge over the weekend launched his All Rise Foundation, a youth charity.

Judge has already held one event sponsored by the charity, the Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation Baseball ProCamp for little leaguers in November, according to Joe Goldeen of RecordNet.com:

"The four-hour camp at Judge's alma mater, Linden High School, provided young players between 9 and 14 exposure to the fundamentals of good baseball as taught by Judge and a staff of volunteer coaches from area prep and college baseball programs, including University of the Pacific softball coaches and players. And it was free to all the participants."

