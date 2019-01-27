Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi Lead Chelsea to FA Cup Win vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea reached the fifth round of the 2019 FA Cup after beating Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Willian scored twice, one a penalty moments after the visitors were rightly denied a spot-kick by VAR, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also got on the scoresheet to send the holders through.

Higuain Already an Upgrade on Giroud and Morata

The symmetry between Higuain and his new team-mates wasn't always there for the striker on his debut. Yet the Juventus loanee still showed enough glimpses to prove he's already an upgrade on Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Most of Higuain's good moments were borne from a superior range of movement. His intelligent and perceptive runs made him a more obvious target for the Blues to aim for in possession.

An early shooting opportunity in the first half showed the positive difference Higuain's clever off-the-ball running makes:

Notice how well he held his position between Wednesday's two centre-backs while he waited for Mateo Kovacic to release the pass. Then there was the awareness of space and sense of timing to ally his run to the ball.

It's not unfair to say Giroud wouldn't have taken up a space this threatening, while Morata would likely have mis-timed his run and encouraged the linesman's flag. Chelsea supporters who have watched the pair regularly can no doubt relate.

Higuain's sudden acceleration also left his markers standing. Quick, short movements in the penalty area like these defined his first outing in a Chelsea shirt and offered a tantalising glimpse of what is to come from this proven goalscorer.

That's not to say there aren't teething problems Maurizio Sarri and his players need to overcome as they get used to the new man up top. The pace of passing was often pedestrian, while the Blues didn't do enough to exploit width and get the right deliveries into a player who comes alive in the area.

Even so, Higuain did enough in 82 minutes to indicate he will quickly and significantly improve the biggest weakness in Sarri's team.

Ethan Ampadu Won't Solve Chelsea's Jorginho Reliance

Chelsea may regret letting Hudson-Odoi move on, if indeed the 18-year-old gets his wish to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. However, not every academy graduate is going to make the grade for the Blues.

Ethan Ampadu may belong in the latter bracket after the way the Wales international struggled to impose himself at the base of midfield. Ampadu, also 18, was filling in for deep-lying playmaker Jorginho, but the teenager won't end Chelsea's reliance on the former Napoli pass-master.

Ampadu struggled to involve himself enough in Chelsea's passing before being substituted for Ruben Loftus-Cheek on 67 minutes. When he did get on the ball, his distribution was slow and uneven.

Those are two things the Blues can't afford to have from the player required to act as the hub of possession. Defensively, only a video review saved Ampadu from giving away a penalty after an uncomfortable-looking tangle with Joey Pelupessy.

Ampadu needs to be more astute in reading the game and making the right decisions to keep Chelsea ticking over.

It's what Jorginho has done since arriving from Serie A last summer. The problem is no other player in the Chelsea midfield can do what Sarri's former star player does and other teams know it.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all had success against Chelsea by nullifying Jorginho with man-marking in the Premier League this season.

Having a player with similar attributes slot in alongside the Italy international would help. Or at least a midfielder who can sub in for Jorginho can keep Chelsea's key player fresh.

Based on this evidence, Ampadu won't fill this vital role, leaving the fortunes of Sarri's team tethered uncomfortably to Jorginho's success.

What's Next?

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth for a tricky fixture in the Premier League on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town will host Steve Bruce's Wednesday team in the Championship on Saturday.