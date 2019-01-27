La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 21 Results and Updated Standings

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona restored their five-point lead at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over 10-man Girona at Montilivi on Sunday.

Real Madrid moved back into third place in the table after beating Espanyol 4-2.

Karim Benzema scored twice for Los Blancos, while Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos were also on target.

Elswehere, there were wins for Athletic Bilbao and Real Valladolid, while Real Sociedad were held at home by bottom side Huesca.

Sunday's Results

Real Valladolid 2-1 Celta Vigo

Girona 0-2 Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Betis

Real Sociedad 0-0 Huesca

Espanyol 2-4 Real Madrid

La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 21, 49, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 21, 44, +19

3. Real Madrid: 21, 39, +8

4. Sevilla: 21, 36, +14

5. Alaves: 20, 32, -1

6. Getafe: 21, 31, +7

7. Valencia: 21, 29, +4

8. Real Betis: 21, 29, -1

9. Real Sociedad: 21, 27, +1

10. Eibar: 21, 26, -4

11. Athletic Bilbao: 21, 26, -4

12. Levante: 21, 26, -8

13. Valladolid: 21, 25, -5

14. Girona: 21, 24, -5

15. Espanyol: 21, 24, -11

16. Leganes: 21, 23, -6

17. Celta Vigo: 21, 21, -3

18. Rayo Vallecano: 20, 20, -12

19. Villarreal: 21, 18, -8

20. Huesca: 21, 12, -22

Sunday Recap

Nelson Semedo sent Barcelona on their way to victory with his first goal for the club after just nine minutes:

The right-back latched on to a loose ball in the box and slammed a low shot past goalkeeper Bono to put the reigning champions ahead.

Yet the visitors did not have it all their own way and were a little fortunate to keep a clean sheet. Gerard Pique cleared off the line from Pere Pons, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a series of saves from Cristhian Stuani.

Girona suffered a further blow early in the second half when Bernardo Espinosa picked up his second yellow card of the match for a foul on Luis Suarez:

Barcelona effectively sealed the game with their second of the match on 69 minutes. Jordi Alba teed up Lionel Messi to dink his 19th La Liga goal of the season over Bono:

It's an eighth straight league win for Ernesto Valverde's men that keeps them firmly in charge of the title race in Spain.

Real Madrid made it three wins in a row in all competitions with victory at Espanyol.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when Benzema opened the scoring after just four minutes. Luka Modric saw his shot saved by goalkeeper Diego Lopez, and the Frenchman pounced on the loose ball.

Captain Ramos doubled Real Madrid's lead after a quarter of an hour. Again Modric was the creator with a whipped ball into the box for Ramos to send a looping header past Lopez:

Espanyol pulled one back 10 minutes later through Leo Baptistao. The striker powered home a shot from inside the penalty area to give the hosts hope.

Benzema restored Real Madrid's two-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time. The striker steered a shot just inside the post after good work from Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid lost Ramos at half-time due to injury with Nacho Hernandez replacing the captain:

The action did not stop in the second half, as Bale scored his first goal of 2019 to make it 4-1 on 67 minutes before Dani Carvajal missed an absolute sitter.

Real Madrid then went a man down after Raphael Varane brought down Pablo Piatti just outside the penalty area when he was the last man.

Roberto Rosales powered home a superb volley to make it 4-2 inside the final 10 minutes, but it was a deserved victory for Santiago Solari's men.