College Basketball Players Failing to Live Up to Their Preseason Hype

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Duke's Cam Reddish was the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft in some preseason mocks, but he has failed to live up to the hype and is a distant third—maybe even fourth—just among Duke's top prospects.

That doesn't mean Reddish has been terrible. He's the third-leading scorer and one of the best defenders for the heavy favorites to win the national championship. But he's perhaps the most prominent name on the list of players falling well short of preseason expectations.

All eight of these players either appeared in the Wooden Award's preseason top 50 or in the top 10 of the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2018 recruiting class. To further gauge what was expected from those players, that list was then cross-referenced with CBSSports.com's preseason player rankings compiled by Matt Norlander, Gary Parrish, Chip Patterson and Kyle Boone.

The gap between the best player and 50th-best is massive, so it was crucial to include that list to get a sense of where in the top 50 everyone is supposed to be. For instance, North Carolina's Luke Maye has maybe been a top-50 player but isn't anywhere close to the No. 3 ranking he received from CBSSports.com.

The following players are listed in ascending order of that preseason rankings.

One final note: We are not including players who have missed most of the season. While we were expecting more from Bol Bol, Darius Garland, Lindell Wigginton and others, it would literally be adding insult to injury to say they haven't lived up to the hype, since they physically have not been able to do so.