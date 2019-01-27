Senior Bowl 2019: Results and Prospects Who Boosted Draft Stock at Showcase

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl is in the books. While the North team defeated the South 34-24, the entire week in Mobile, Alabama, is far more important than the final score.

Sure, the in-game performances of guys like Andy Isabella (seven catches, 74 yards, one touchdown) and Tony Pollard (eight carried, 60 yards, one score) were impressive. However, the way players worked, absorbed schemes and game plans and led teammates during the week of practices will likely leave bigger lasting impressions.

Looking back on Senior Bowl week as a whole, some players clearly raised their stocks, while others hurt theirs. You'll find three of the biggest winners and one loser below. First, though, let's examine some of the top performers from the game itself.

2019 Reese's Senior Bowl

Result: North 34, South 24

Top Passers

North: Daniel Jones, Duke: 8-of-11 for 115 yards and one touchdown

South: Tyree Jackson, Buffalo: 13-of-21 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Top Rushers

North: Tony Pollard, Memphis: eight carries for 60 yards and one touchdown

South: Ryquell Armstead, Temple: seven carries for 24 yards and one touchdown

Top Receivers

North: Andy Isabella, Massachusetts: seven catches for 74 yards and one touchdown

South: Gary Jennings Jr., West Virginia: two catches for 64 yards and one touchdown

Winner: Andy Isabella

UMass' Andy Isabella wowed on the field Saturday, but that's something he's been doing all week long. Isabella flashed both his quickness and his footwork in practices, often leaving defenders grasping at air or simply too many steps behind.

Fortunately, that translated to the game, where Isabella earned North MVP honors.

While there will be concern about Isabella's size heading into April's draft, his speed and competitive fire will have teams interested. With those teams getting an up-close look at Isabella in the Senior Bowl, his stock should already be on the rise.

Winner: Terry McLaurin

Isabella wasn't the only receiver to boost his stock during Senior Bowl week. Ohio State's Terry McLaurin, a 6'1", 205-pound speedster, did as well.

While McLaurin only had one catch for 15 yards in the game itself, an impressive week of practices should have scouts taking notice.

"Another big riser was Ohio State's Terry McLaurin," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote. "He showed excellent vertical ability all week, as well as great speed all over the field. There were questions about his play outside the Buckeyes' scheme, but he looked better in Mobile than he did throughout his Ohio State career."

We're seen former Ohio State receivers making noise in the NFL recently, most notably Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints. Don't be surprised if McLaurin's stock continues rising between now and the draft.

Loser: Daniel Jones

While Duke quarterback Daniel Jones had a strong performance in the Senior Bowl itself, his week as a whole was disappointing. Jones struggled with accuracy issues early and often, and he didn't silence questions about his less-than-stellar arm strength.

On a positive note, North head coach Jon Gruden praised Jones for rebounding from a tough week to perform well on Saturday.

"He had some tough moments," Gruden said, per AP sports writer John Zenor. "He threw two interceptions in seven-on-seven in practice, which is uncommon. But he came back the next day and the next day and the next day and showed the right stuff."

While Jones' rebounding is obviously a good thing, the fact that he had to is not.

Winner: Drew Lock

While Jones didn't do anything to improve his draft stock, Missouri's Drew Lock strengthened his case to be a first-rounder. A strong week of practice saw Lock start the game for the North team, and he didn't disappoint.

While Lock (9-of-14, 57 yards) wasn't quite as efficient as Jones, he made some incredible Patrick Mahomes-type throws—including an underhand pass—that will get the attention of NFL scouts. However, it was his week as a whole that deserves the most buzz.

As CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson pointed out, Lock was the only quarterback generating buzz.

"Practices are more important for scouts, coaching and general managers—it's why most of them headed out of town by Thursday—but even with that caveat, the quarterbacks not named Lock were, in general, underwhelming," Wilson wrote.

There is no clear-cut top quarterback in this draft class, so any time Lock can stand out, it's a win.