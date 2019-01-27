Carlo Ancelotti Dismisses Allan Exit Talk Amid PSG Transfer Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said midfielder Allan will not be sold in this transfer window despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international was left out of the squad for Saturday's showdown with AC Milan in Serie A, prompting more talk about a possible exit.

However, when Ancelotti spoke about Allan's situation with Sky Sport Italia following the game, he made it clear PSG would be wasting their time in making an approach for him (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal):

"As far as I am concerned, the matter is over, Allan will remain our player and we never intended to sell if not for something extraordinary.

"The player has been contacted, even though that shouldn't happen, and we listened to his requests, after which nothing happened. He will stay with us and play on Tuesday [against Milan in the Coppa Italia]."

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Per French football journalist Jeremy Smith, ahead of the game, Ancelotti said his player had been distracted by the speculation:

As Pisani relayed, PSG are said to have been interested in a possible £87 million move for the midfielder. According to Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports), the French champions are close to agreeing a deal to land Zenit Saint Petersburg's Leandro Paredes.

For Napoli, losing Allan would be a massive blow, as the Brazilian has developed into one of the standout midfielders in Serie A.

Last season, he was part of a tremendous midfield trio alongside Jorginho, who has since moved to Chelsea, and Marek Hamsik. Allan has become the enforcer at the heart of the team. He can win back the ball and burst forward to help set up attacks.

The former Udinese man offers a tenacious defensive presence in the middle third:

With that in mind, it's not a surprise Napoli are so desperate to keep him around and that his valuation is so high.

It's also not a shock that PSG have shown interest, as their otherwise star-studded squad is light in midfield. Adrien Rabiot has been marginalised because of a contract dispute, while Marco Verratti recently picked up an injury.

As a result, manager Thomas Tuchel has had to call upon the likes of Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Julian Draxler and even Neymar to play in midfield.

Tuchel at least sounded hopeful of getting one addition in this area over the line:

Allan is a different kind of player to Paredes and would have been a fine acquisition. Since the sale of Blaise Matuidi to Juventus in 2017, the French outfit have lacked a footballer who brings thrust and dynamism to central areas.

Given he's 28, Napoli would have no doubt been tempted to cash in on the Brazilian for the kind of money mentioned. But with Allan set to stay, Ancelotti will want to see him play a big role as Napoli look to challenge for the UEFA Europa League and the Coppa Italia in 2019.