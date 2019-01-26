Look: Jon Gruden Was Putting Raiders Stickers on Players' Helmets at Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his staff were hyped for the Senior Bowl on Saturday, so much so that they slapped team stickers on the North All-Stars' helmets for good plays:

As noted by Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group, proper sticker placement was not of the utmost importance:

Gruden and his staff led the North to a 34-24 victory, so plenty of stickers were distributed. Duke quarterback Daniel Jones was the Senior Bowl MVP, and UMass wideout Andy Isabella led all pass-catchers with seven receptions, 74 yards and a score. Both received sticker honors.

In case you're a Raiders fan and conspiracy theorist wondering whether the sticker-slapping actually represents the Silver and Black's interest in a player, then you can check out Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's partial list of players who received one:

Of course, if the Raiders are interested in those players, then they aren't doing a very good job of keeping their feelings discreet. Regardless, Oakland holds a lot of cards in the 2019 draft thanks to three first-round picks in the top 27.