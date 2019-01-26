La Liga Results 2019 Week 21: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid climbed back within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona after they defeated nine-man Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez supplied a pair of first-half strikes that ended up deciding the Madrid derby, extending Atletico's unbeaten run to 19 matches in all competitions (12 wins, seven draws).

Sevilla also boosted their unbeaten run and thrashed Levante 5-0 to mark an eighth successive league game at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan without defeat.

Valencia went one better and are now undefeated in their last nine games at the Mestalla (four in La Liga) after beating Villarreal 3-0. Mouctar Diakhaby headed Los Che ahead after only four minutes, with Denis Cheryshev and Rodrigo Moreno each adding second-half goals.

Youssef En-Nesyri came to the rescue of Leganes and bagged a brace as they hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Eibar. Kike Garcia and Joan Jordan put the visiting team in a commanding lead, but Eibar were unable to hold on.

Results

Sevilla 5-0 Levante

Atletico 2-0 Getafe

Leganes 2-2 Eibar

Valencia 3-0 Villarreal

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 46, +35

2. Atletico Madrid: 44, +19

3. Sevilla: 36, +14

4. Real Madrid: 36, +6

5. Alaves: 32, -1

6. Getafe: 31, +7

7. Valencia: 29, +4

8. Real Betis: 29, 0

9. Eibar: 26, -4



10. Real Sociedad: 26, +1

11. Levante: 26, -8

12. Girona: 24, -3

13. Espanyol: 24, -9

14. Athletic Bilbao: 23, -5

15. Leganes: 23, -6

16. Valladolid: 22, -6

17. Celta Vigo: 21, -2

18. Rayo Vallecano: 20, -12

19. Villarreal: 18, -8

20. Huesca: 11, -22

Recap

La Liga's title hunt remains a two-horse race after Diego Simeone led his side to a comfortable 2-0 win over Getafe, which was wrapped up in the first 37 minutes thanks to two clean finishes from Griezmann and Saul.

Griezmann whistled in a low shot from 20 yards near the half-hour mark, and Saul was well placed 10 minutes later to convert a rebound from close range:

Central defender Djene was shown a second yellow in the 88th minute, and Getafe boss Jose Bordalas will have been disappointed to see left-back Leandro Cabrera follow him after he earned a second caution for dissent in injury time.

Kay Murray praised Simeone's astounding record against Getafe, aptly averaging a 2-0 win in the two sides' 15 meetings during his tenure:

Sevilla were rampant in their 5-0 defeat of Levante, who now have only two wins in their last nine games across all competitions and have dropped to 11th in the table.

Wissam Ben Yedder finished a well-worked team goal for Sevilla's first. Quincy Promes put in a man-of-the-match display from the right wing, and he crossed in for Andre Silva to convert an easy second not long before Franco Vazquez got on the end of their third:

Promes also won the penalty for Pablo Sarabia to make it four from the spot. The Dutchman then missed a spot-kick of his own but tucked in the rebound to complete Sevilla's rout of Paco Lopez's visitors.

The video assistant referee came to Valencia's aid in confirming Diakhaby's headed opener was legitimate, but Villarreal managed to keep the deficit down to just one goal at half-time and were a threat themselves.

Vicente Iborra didn't help their cause with a mistake on the edge of his own box, allowing Cheryshev in to punish the Yellow Submarine and increase the gap. Rodrigo added the third to round off Valencia's seventh win in that nine-match unbeaten run at home.

Villarreal coach Luis Garcia is yet to win a game since taking over the helm in December, with his side languishing at 19th in La Liga, three points shy of safety.

All looked set for Eibar to clinch their second away win of the league campaign in Leganes, but the guests fell apart in the second half to share the spoils.

One point was still enough to keep Eibar in ninth, but Leganes counted themselves as the real winners of the evening. Having gone in 2-0 down at the break, En-Nesyri ignited their revival in the opening phases of the second period and then headed in for a 67th-minute equaliser:

Leganes are 15th but sit only three points off the bottom three, while Eibar sit level on points with Levante and Real Sociedad.