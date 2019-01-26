Trae Young Reportedly to Compete in 2019 NBA All-Star Skills Competition

Adam Wells

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks passes the ball against the New York Knicks during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2018
Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young will reportedly showcase his talents during the 2019 NBA All-Star Skills Competition. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday, Young will take part in the annual event as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend from February 17-18. 

The skills competition is an excellent platform for Young to display his talents. It starts off requiring speed and dribbling skills to get through five obstacles, transitions into passing accuracy before concluding with a layup and three-point shot.

Young has endured some struggles in his first professional season, but there have been plenty of high points for the 20-year-old. On Oct. 21 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became the first rookie since Stephen Curry in 2010 to have at least 35 points and 10 assists in a game. 

As long as Young's shot is on point during the competition—he's making just 39.5 percent of his field-goal attempts—the Hawks' young star will be a favorite to win the event.

This year's skills competition will take place during NBA All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 16 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

