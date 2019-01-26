US Figure Skating Championships 2019: Final Results for Saturday Events

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships neared an end Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with the latest championship events being held.



The pairs free skate, the men's short program and free dance took center stage on the ice as the weekend heated up.

Below is a look at the standings from Saturday's competitions as well as a recap of the action.

Saturday Results

Men's Free Skate Championship

1. Nathan Chen, 113.42

2. Jason Brown, 100.52

3. Vincent Zhou, 100.25

4. Tomoki Hiwatashi, 84.05

5. Aleksei Krasnozhon, 82.53

6. Timothy Dolensky, 81.10

7. Sean Rabbitt, 79.66

8. Camden Pulkinen, 78.39

9. Andrew Torgashev, 76.95

10. Jimmy Ma, 74.84

11. Alexander Johnson, 74.07

12. Kevin Shum, 71.13

13. Emmanuel Savary, 69.89

14. Jordan Moeller, 66.15

15. William Hubbart, 65.34

16. Daniel Kulenkamp, 64.64

17. Sebastien Payannet, 61.55

18. Tony Lu, 59.81

19. Ben Jalovick, 58.51

20. Andrew Austin, 45.68

*Leaderboard via USFigureSkating.org

Saturday Recap

Only the free skating session stands between Nathan Chen and a three-peat.

Chen ends the short program portion atop the leaderboard after recording a score of 113.42 (65.05 technical elements, 48.37 program components) on Saturday.

Per Jackson Ultima, the Little Caesars Arena crowd rewarded Chen with a standing ovation:

His routine included a triple axel, a quad flip and quad toe loop plus triple toe loop. Combine those elements along with a deduction-free performance and the score reflects a first-place skater. All of that put the 19-year-old more than 10 points ahead of his next closest competitor, as Jason Brown sits in seconds at 100.52.

Vincent Zhou (100.25) joined Chen and Brown as the only skaters to eclipse the century mark on Saturday.

In his two previous championships, Chen put up scores of 106.39 and 104.45, respectively. Somehow, he managed to take his performance to an even higher level this time around.

Chen having the lead heading into the final stage is bad news for the rest of the field. He has absolutely dominated the free skate portion the past two years en route to victory, topping 210 points each time. Nobody else has recorded 185.60 points in the event during that span.

Action will conclude Sunday with the men's free skate championship, which will get underway at 2 p.m. ET.