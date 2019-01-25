Adrien Broner Facing Arrest Warrant After Failing to Show Up for Court Date

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adrien Broner's ongoing legal woes continued this week when an arrest warrant was issued for the star boxer.

Per TMZ Sports, a judge in Broward County issued the warrant after Broner failed to show up for a court appearance on Wednesday stemming from a December 2017 speeding incident.

This marks the third time Broner has failed to appear in court for this incident. He was most recently arrested and booked in county jail on Dec. 23 before being released.

Broner's initial arrest occurred on December 7, 2017, when he was pulled over for speeding and didn't have a driver's license, registration or proof of insurance.

Legal problems have plagued Broner throughout his professional boxing career. The 29-year-old was arrested in April 2017 on an open warrant from public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges three years earlier. He was pulled over by police in Kentucky for driving a bullet-ridden SUV after reports linked him and the vehicle to a shooting in Cincinnati.

Despite being arrested last month, Broner was able to fight Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas on Jan. 19. He lost via unanimous decision.