Hardy Boyz' Contract, The Revival and Tye Dillinger in the Jan. 25 WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Hardy Boyz' Contracts Expiring Soon?

Jeff and Matt Hardy's contracts with WWE are reportedly set to expire around WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), the Hardys have a one-year option in their contracts, and it is expected that WWE will exercise the options in order to retain them.

The Hardy Boyz reportedly signed two-year deals when they returned at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but WWE reserved the right to keep them on for another year.

Meltzer noted that Jeff and Matt are in line for significant pay raises if WWE exercises the option.

While the Hardys initially came back as a tag team, they eventually split up with Jeff moving to SmackDown Live as a singles competitor and Matt running with the "Broken" character on Raw that he created during his time in Impact Wrestling.

Jeff is an important part of the SmackDown midcard currently, while Matt hasn't wrestled since August.

There was speculation that Matt was retiring from active in-ring competition, but he has teased a return recently after recovering from an injury.

If The Hardy Boyz do stick with WWE for at least one more year, a reunion of their tag team could be a wise way to utilize them in 2019.

The Revival in Line for Major Push?

Amid rumors that they asked for their release, The Revival may instead get pushed to the top of the Raw tag team division.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), WWE is focused on increasing the importance of tag team wrestling within the company to combat All Elite Wrestling, which plans to place emphasis on its tag teams, including The Young Bucks.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival were reportedly told that they would be the "face of the division" in WWE.

This comes after The Revival reportedly requested their release last week.

Since The Revival are reportedly under contract until April 2020, WWE has no obligation to let them go, and may instead benefit from giving them a push.

The Revival have struggled to gain their footing on the main roster after a dominant run in NXT, but given the weak state of Raw's tag division, it isn't difficult to envision them being given a title run in the near future.

Dillinger Nearing WWE Return

Tye Dillinger has been out with a hand injury since October, but it may not be long before he is back in the ring.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Dillinger is scheduled to be in Phoenix this weekend where the Royal Rumble is being held.

Dillinger debuted on the main roster as the No. 10 entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble, which was fitting given his "Perfect 10" moniker.

He then was slated to be the No. 10 entrant in last year's Rumble, but he was attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and Zayn stole his spot.

A Rumble return seems possible for Dillinger, but he could also come back on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, which will be an important show on the road to WrestleMania.

Regardless of when he comes back, Dillinger is a solid worker who figures to add some depth to an already strong roster on the blue brand.

On Sunday, Orton will be part of the 2019 Rumble, while Cena is a question mark due to WWE reporting that he is dealing with an injury.

