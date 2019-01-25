Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Prioritizing Making Playoffs, Adding 2nd Star

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

With the Los Angeles Lakers on the outskirts of the NBA playoff picture at 25-24, team president Magic Johnson and Co. are reportedly preparing to make some personnel moves prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, the Lakers are exploring two types of deals:

A trade that will solidify the team's roster and increase its chances of making the playoffs this season

A trade that lands a second superstar to team up with LeBron James

