Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Prioritizing Making Playoffs, Adding 2nd Star

With the Los Angeles Lakers on the outskirts of the NBA playoff picture at 25-24, team president Magic Johnson and Co. are reportedly preparing to make some personnel moves prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, the Lakers are exploring two types of deals:

  • A trade that will solidify the team's roster and increase its chances of making the playoffs this season
  • A trade that lands a second superstar to team up with LeBron James

           

