Roman Reigns to Join The Rock in 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Friday on Instagram that his cousin, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, will star alongside him in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff entitled Hobbs & Shaw.

The Rock noted that Reigns will play his brother in the film, and wrote the following to complement a pair of photos of Reigns on set:

"The brothers roar. A lil' HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin' sweat and spillin' blood with my family, Roman Reigns who'll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I'm very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I'm also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can't wait to see the 'Big Dog' return back to the ring - his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til' then, this sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours."

In October, Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship on Raw and announced that he was taking time away to focus on getting treatment for leukemia, which returned after several years in remission.

This will mark Reigns' first appearance in a major motion picture, and it is fitting that it will come alongside his cousin, who is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and in WWE history.

Hobbs & Shaw is set to be released in theaters on Aug. 2.

