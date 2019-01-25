Red Sox Postpone White House Visit Until May Due to Government Shutdown

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts grimaces after striking out to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Walker Buehler during the first inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly postponed their planned visit to the White House due to the federal government shutdown.

According to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox were originally scheduled to visit the White House to celebrate their 2018 World Series win on Feb. 15 prior to the start of spring training, but they will reportedly instead do so in May.

The visit is expected to take place on May 6, 7 or 8 since that is when the Red Sox will be in Baltimore for a series with the Orioles.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

