Red Sox Postpone White House Visit Until May Due to Government Shutdown

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly postponed their planned visit to the White House due to the federal government shutdown.

According to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox were originally scheduled to visit the White House to celebrate their 2018 World Series win on Feb. 15 prior to the start of spring training, but they will reportedly instead do so in May.

The visit is expected to take place on May 6, 7 or 8 since that is when the Red Sox will be in Baltimore for a series with the Orioles.

