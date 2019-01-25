76ers' Jimmy Butler to See Specialist for Wrist Injury; Doubtful vs. Nuggets

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler will reportedly see a specialist to assess his sprained right wrist in Los Angeles on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that Butler is doubtful to play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, but both Butler and the Sixers are "optimistic" that he will return during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, which culminates Feb. 2 against the Sacramento Kings.

After going just 5-of-18 from the field in a 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Butler sat out games against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Despite Butler's absence, the 76ers went on to win both games.

Since acquiring Butler in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, the Sixers are 24-11 and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at 32-17.

Philly is just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for third place and 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, who are tied for first.

In 28 games with the 76ers, Butler is averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from long range.

When adding in his 10 games with the T-Wolves this season, Butler is averaging 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals, which may be enough to earn him his fifth consecutive All-Star nod.

With Butler out, the Sixers have inserted defensive stopper Corey Brewer into the lineup, and he has averaged 10 points per game in his two starts.

Primarily, the trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick has stepped up with Butler on the shelf, and that will likely continue to be the case until he comes back.