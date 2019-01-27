Becky Lynch Lands WrestleMania 35 Match After Winning WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view Sunday for the right to compete for the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Lynch last eliminated Charlotte Flair.

After losing her SmackDown Women's Championship match to Asuka earlier in the night, The Man was a surprise entrant in the Rumble match, and she bested the field for one of the biggest wins of her career.

Lynch wasn't originally supposed to be in the match. She replaced Lana, who was injured and unable to make her way to the ring.

Lynch was still carrying the physical effects from her match with Asuka, which left her vulnerable. Nia Jax, in particular, looked to exploit those weaknesses, to no avail. Jax even attacked Lynch outside the ring after being eliminated.

Lynch was visibly favoring her left knee as she re-entered the ring to do battle with Flair.

Charlotte had Lynch on the ropes, but there was no stopping The Man.

Over the past several months, Becky has had issues with both Charlotte and Ronda Rousey, which suggested she was in line to be part of the top women's matches at WrestleMania.

Lynch and Flair were once the best of friends, but things changed at SummerSlam when Becky attacked Charlotte after a Triple Threat match that also included Carmella out of jealousy for Charlotte's win.

Becky eventually won the SmackDown women's title from Charlotte, which led to their memorable Last Woman Standing match at the Evolution all-women's pay-per-view.

Lynch was then slated to face Rousey at Survivor Series in a champion vs. champion match, but when a concussion rendered her unable to compete, Charlotte took her place.

Flair and Rousey put on a memorable match that ended with Charlotte losing by disqualification when she attacked The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a kendo stick.

That decision would come back to haunt both Charlotte and Becky at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, as they faced Asuka in a Triple Threat TLC match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing stages of the bout, Rousey made her way to the ring and tipped over a ladder holding both Charlotte and Becky, which allowed Asuka to win the title.

Becky went on to earn another shot at the title against Asuka at the Rumble, which suggested that Charlotte was the odds-on favorite to win the Rumble match.

Instead, Lynch stole Flair's thunder once again by bouncing back from her loss to Asuka.

By winning the second women's Royal Rumble match, Becky added another huge accolade to what is already a Hall of Fame resume, and she also put herself in position to potentially become the first woman to main-event a WrestleMania.

The big question between now and WrestleMania will focus on who The Man intends to challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

