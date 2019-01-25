Australian Open 2019: Friday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a seventh Australian Open title after he breezed past Lucas Pouille in Friday's semi-final.

Djokovic was well on top throughout at the Rod Laver Arena, as he secured a 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 triumph against the Frenchman, who was making his first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam semi.

He'll now face Rafael Nadal in what promises to be a thrilling final on Sunday. That's after the Spaniard turned in a masterful display in his semi-final on Thursday, coasting past Stefanos Tsitsipas for the loss of just six games.

Here are the details on where to catch Friday's semi-final action again, a recap of how the second men's semi-final played out and a preview of what's to come when Djokovic takes on Nadal in Sunday's climax.

UK Replay Info

TV Info: Eurosport 1 (1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player

U.S. Replay Info

TV: ESPN2 (2 p.m. ET), Tennis Channel (11 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: ESPN App, Tennis Channel Plus

Djokovic Finding Form Ahead of Final

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

We've become accustomed to Djokovic playing rock-solid tennis in the latter stages of these Grand Slam events, and it was no different on Friday as he made light work of Pouille.

Having won the opening set 6-0 in just 23 minutes, the match always looked a step too far for Pouille. From there, the impetus had gone from his play and Djokovic was able to crank up the pressure on his opponent's serve, bludgeoning loose shots back beyond the Frenchman's reach.

It meant the match was lopsided, and crucially for Djokovic, not too much energy was exerted. He has one day less rest ahead of the final than Nadal, which may be key given the attritional matches the two men have been involved in in the past.

After the win, Djokovic said he's even surprised himself with the standards he has been able to reach as of late:

Nadal and Djokovic met in the longest Grand Slam final in history at this tournament in 2012, with the latter triumphing in five sets on that occasion.

The top seed said he's not expecting a contest quite as brutal this time around:

Djokovic looks as though he will be up against a formidable version of Nadal, with the Spaniard playing some of the best hard-court tennis of his distinguished career.

The 32-year-old has yet to drop a set at this year's Australian Open, with the modifications made in his game making him a ruthless opponent on this surface.

Tennis journalist Simon Cambers commented on how effective the Spaniard has become on his serve, a facet of his play that has long been considered a weakness:

With an extra day's rest in his legs and a more straightforward route to the final, Nadal may be the slight favourite for glory, even up against the top seed.

Still, Djokovic has shown positive signs in his last two matches, and with six Australian Open titles to his name already, it's clear he knows what's required to get over the line in Melbourne.

The Serb has a superior head-to-head record too—winning 27 of their 52 matches—and came out on top when they met in a thrilling semi-final at Wimbledon last summer.