Scott Brooks: Kevin Durant Will 'Probably' Break the NBA All-Time Scoring Record

Nobody in NBA history has scored more points than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387, but Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks believes 30-year-old Kevin Durant has a chance.

"If he stays healthy, he'll probably have the record," Brooks, who coached Durant when both were with the Oklahoma City Thunder, said prior to his team's Thursday game against the Golden State Warriors, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Durant is currently 31st on the all-time NBA scoring list with 22,227 points.

Brooks was the head coach of the Thunder from 2008-09 through 2014-15 and helped Durant and Russell Westbrook lead the franchise to five straight playoff berths, one of which featured an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals. He has direct experience with Durant and understands how special of a scorer the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP can be at his best.

Durant is averaging 28.0 points a night this season for the Warriors even though he is playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and now a healthy DeMarcus Cousins.

He has a player option in his contract for next season and could go somewhere he didn't have to share the spotlight and shots with multiple All-Star-caliber players. That would theoretically improve his chances of catching Abdul-Jabbar, although there's something to be said for the open looks he receives while playing with so many teammates for whom the defense has to account on every possession.

Durant averaged 27.4 points a night during his nine seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics and Thunder and has averaged 26.3 points a night into his third season with the Warriors.

He is 16,160 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and would need to play 595 more games (7.26 seasons) while maintaining his career average of 27.2 points a night if he is going to catch the all-time leader. Despite Brooks' confidence, Durant has his work cut out for him.