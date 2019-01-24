Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Out 4-6 Weeks with Hand Injury, Reports Caron Butler

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets could be without Spencer Dinwiddie for an extended period of time due to a hand injury.

Fox Sports Radio's Caron Butler reported Dinwiddie is expected to miss four to six weeks with torn ligaments in his finger, but he's going to receive a second opinion before deciding how to fix the injury.

Per an official announcement from the Nets, Dinwiddie's right thumb is still being evaluated and additional information will be provided after a diagnosis has been made.

It's unclear when or how Dinwiddie suffered the injury. He scored 29 points in 30 minutes off the bench during the Nets' 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Nets have been one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises in 2018-19. They are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-23 record, but their depth will be tested if Dinwiddie's injury is as serious as Butler reported.

Brooklyn is already playing without its second-leading scorer Caris LaVert after he dislocated his ankle on Nov. 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie's breakout season earned him a three-year contract extension last month. The 25-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and five assists per game. He's appeared in each of Brooklyn's 49 games so far this season.

D'Angelo Russell will continue to be the Nets' starting point guard. Shabazz Napier will likely be elevated into a bigger role for head coach Kenny Atkinson if Dinwiddie is out for a long period of time.