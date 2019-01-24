Devin Booker Fined $25K After Altercation with Gorgui Dieng in Suns vs. T-Wolves

Devin Booker Fined $25K After Altercation with Gorgui Dieng in Suns vs. T-WolvesJanuary 24, 2019
The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker $25,000 for his role in an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com.
Dieng caught Booker with an elbow to the face after a steal. Booker responded in the following manner, leading to the fine:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Booker and Dieng got in a fight and Booker told him to meet him in the tunnel 👀 https://t.co/ujubGIq06a
Both players were ejected, and Dieng appeared to tell Booker to meet him in the tunnel. The 22-year-old Suns star had to be restrained by a team security guard from doing so.
The Wolves beat the Suns 118-91.
