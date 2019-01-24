Devin Booker Fined $25K After Altercation with Gorgui Dieng in Suns vs. T-Wolves

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 24, 2019

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker $25,000 for his role in an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng on Tuesday, according to ESPN.com

Dieng caught Booker with an elbow to the face after a steal. Booker responded in the following manner, leading to the fine:

Both players were ejected, and Dieng appeared to tell Booker to meet him in the tunnel. The 22-year-old Suns star had to be restrained by a team security guard from doing so.

The Wolves beat the Suns 118-91.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

