NBA All-Star Game 2019 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The starters for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game were officially announced on Thursday night.

Let the debate begin.

Before we get started unpacking who should be on the roster, who should be starting and who the could be the biggest snubs of the year, let's take a quick look at the 10 players who were voted to start:

Now let's take a closer look at each conference, and how the rest of the All-Star selection process might shake out.

Eastern Conference Starters

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

G Kyrie Irving, Celtics

G Kemba Walker, Hornets

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F Kawai Leonard, Raptors

F Joel Embiid, 76ers

The only real argument here would be for Bradley Beal to occupy the second guard spot alongside Irving, and he has a decent case from a statistical standpoint:

All three guys deserve a spot on the team, though, so really that's just nit-picking. It's the reserve spots where the real debate will begin.

Projected East Reserves

Nick Wass/Associated Press

G Bradley Beal, Wizards

G Kyle Lowry, Raptors

G Victor Oladipo, Pacers (injured, will not play)

G Ben Simmons, 76ers

F Jimmy Butler, 76ers

F Blake Griffin, Pistons

F Khris Middleton, Bucks (injury replacement)

F Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Beal, Lowry, Oladipo, Simmons and Griffin all look like locks and should be fairly straightforward selections to fill five of the seven available reserve spots for the East.

That leaves two roster spots up for grabs, along with a third spot to account for the injured Oladipo who suffered a season-ending ruptured quad tendon earlier this week.

Vucevic is averaging career-highs in points (20.5), rebounds (12.0), assists (3.8) and three-point percentage (38.1%), so from a statistical standpoint, he's deserving. He's not the sexiest pick, though, so who knows?

Butler has been his usual standout two-way self and Middleton continues to thrive in the role of Robin to Giannis' Batman, so they round out the roster.

Snubs: D'Angelo Russell (Nets), Pascal Siakam (Raptors), Andre Drummond (Pistons), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)

Western Conference Starters

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

G Stephen Curry, Warriors

G James Harden, Rockets

F LeBron James, Lakers

F Kevin Durant, Warriors

F Paul George, Thunder

Solid picks again, though there's always a compelling argument for Anthony Davis to be in the starting lineup.

All five players deserved a spot on the team, though, so let's carry on.

Projected West Reserves

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

G Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G Klay Thompson, Warriors

F Anthony Davis, Pelicans

F Rudy Gobert, Jazz

F Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

F Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Lillard, Westbrook, Davis, Gobert and Jokic are the locks here, and it's hard to envision Towns not making the roster either.

That leaves one spot open and an overwhelming number of potential snubs.

There are more deserving players, but the smart money is probably on Thompson rounding out the roster on the strength of his name recognition.

Snubs: LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs), Luca Doncic (Mavericks), Jrue Holliday (Pelicans), Tobias Harris (Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), DeMar DeRozan (Spurs), Mike Conley (Grizzlies)

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.