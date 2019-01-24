Patriots Mascot Reportedly Hospitalized After Jamal Adams Tackle at Pro Bowl

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams tackled the New England Patriots mascot during Pro Bowl festivities on Wednesday, presumably as a joke:

But the joke may have gone too far. The person inside the suit was reportedly injured badly enough that a trip to the hospital was required, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, though Adams said he hadn't intended to hurt anyone:

"He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, 'You know what? Let me go tackle him.' I didn't hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn't hit him that hard. I don't know what's really going on, but they did tell me he's in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. it was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn’t nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy."

DiRocco added that the NFL hasn't confirmed the hospitalization.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

