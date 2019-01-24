Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Eric Bailly to Arsenal Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about speculation linking defender Eric Bailly with a move to Arsenal ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against the Gunners.

"I'm not surprised if they do, put it that way," he said, per Rob Dawson at ESPN FC. "It's just one of those things. It's just speculation and it's not a big surprise."

The Red Devils have rejected an offer from Arsenal to take Bailly on loan until the end of the season, according to Ian Ladyman at the Daily Mail.

The Gunners have suffered injury problems in defence this season. Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin have both been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with serious knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Bailly has struggled for game time at Old Trafford and has made only six Premier League starts this season.

The centre-back has made just one appearance under new boss Solskjaer which ended in disappointment as he was sent off in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth in December.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Solskjaer was critical of Bailly's challenge on Ryan Fraser which saw him dismissed, per Jamie Allen at Manchester United's official website.

"Eric knows it is a rash challenge, he doesn’t have to do it. Just stay on your feet. But once in a while, when the boys are excited, we want to win the ball back and sometimes we mistime a challenge. Eric is the first one to accept that he made a mistake."

The Ivory Coast international looks to have a fight to convince Solskjaer he deserves a first-team place. The Norwegian's preferred centre-back pairing appears to be Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof.

Bailly is being tipped to depart in the summer:

The centre-back joined Manchester United from Villarreal in 2016 and initially looked like an excellent signing as he quickly became a regular. However, injuries and a loss of form have seen him slip down the pecking order and a fresh start may be on the cards.