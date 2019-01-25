Predicting UFC Champions One Year from Now

0 of 12

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Sports as a whole are a "what have you done for me lately" sort of business but with MMA, there is a lot of "what can you do for me in the future" at play.

Feeling the ebb and flow of a fighter's career and guessing who is trending up and who is sliding down is an important part of the sport. This doesn't just apply to prospects, either.

Even at the top of the sport, it can be tough to guess how a fighter might improve, how they match with potential opponents and what toll Father Time might take. Naturally, this is reflected most at the championship level where skills are already honed to a mirror sheen and are regularly tested against the best of the best.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report broke out the proverbial crystal ball to peer into the future and break down who will be holding gold next year.

So what champions will survive? And who will force their way to the top? Read on and find out!