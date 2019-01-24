NFL Rumors: Patriots WR Coach Chad O'Shea Favorite to Be Dolphins' OC

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea speaks with reporters before an NFL football practice, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea is reportedly the front-runner to be named Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Patriots linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Brian Flores is expected to attempt to bring O'Shea with him when he accepts the Dolphins' head coaching position after Super Bowl LIII.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

