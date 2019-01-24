NFL Rumors: Patriots WR Coach Chad O'Shea Favorite to Be Dolphins' OC

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea is reportedly the front-runner to be named Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Patriots linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Brian Flores is expected to attempt to bring O'Shea with him when he accepts the Dolphins' head coaching position after Super Bowl LIII.

