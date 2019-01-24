NFL Rumors: Browns 'Soured' on Teddy Bridgewater over Handshake with Owner

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly passed on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the 2014 NFL draft in part because owner Jimmy Haslam wasn't happy with a handshake they shared.

On Thursday, Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reported the Browns "soured" on Bridgewater after a workout and interview dinner when Haslam told team executives the handshake "rubbed [him] the wrong way."

Cleveland selected Johnny Manziel with the 22nd overall pick in 2014. The Minnesota Vikings made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire selection No. 32 to grab Bridgewater.

While Manziel flamed out because of lackluster on-field production and a series of off-field incidents, Bridgewater was a top contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2014 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 for the Vikings.

Although the University of Louisville product suffered a serious leg injury in August 2016 that derailed his promising career, he'll arguably be the top quarterback available on this year's free-agent market.

In the bigger picture, the reported decision to pass on Bridgewater highlights the type of decision-making errors that have caused the Browns to miss the playoffs every year since 2003.

They may have finally found their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield, which should help get the Browns moving back in the right direction.

The rest of the roster is still in need of serious upgrades, however, and it's been a long time since Cleveland showed a propensity for filling those voids properly.