WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey to Leave Company After WrestleMania 35

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly nearing the end of her run with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), Rousey is expected to have her last match with the company at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Rousey debuted for WWE at last year's Royal Rumble, and she had her first match at WrestleMania 34 in a winning effort over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Kurt Angle.

