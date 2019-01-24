Bellator 214: Bleacher Report Staff Picks

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Forza LLC/Getty Images

With no UFC event on tap for the weekend, Bellator takes center stage at The Forum in Inglewood for Bellator 214. Leading the bill will be the finals of the Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader will battle for the championship in the evening's main event. Fedor, who many consider the GOAT, is a shopworn shell of himself but still managed to make the finals. Bader is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The light heavyweight king of Bellator is on form and fighting better than ever.

In the co-main event, top prospect Aaron Pico looks to keep rolling against Henry Corrales. And let's not forget former WWE star Jake Hager will be making his MMA debut on the main card as well.

The B/R crew of Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Steven Rondina are here to run down the action and offer up the expert picks for the five-fight main card.

There are the staff picks for Bellator 214 where a new heavyweight champ will be crowned.