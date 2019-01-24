Santiago Solari Says Marcelo Must Fight for Place Amid Juventus Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said Marcelo must fight for a place in the starting XI following his recent omissions.

The last time the Brazilian started a La Liga game was January 6 in the 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad. In recent wins over Real Betis and Sevilla, the 30-year-old has been left on the bench, with Solari instead opting for Sergio Reguilon in the left-back berth.

Marcelo has been an unused substitute in both of those games, and despite earning a reputation as one of the team's key players in recent years, Solari said it's time for him to fight for his spot in the side, per Marca (h/t Football Espana):

"In terms of Marcelo, his love and commitment to this club is not in doubt, he is an exemplary trainer and brings a lot to the dressing room.

"Anything we may have said together stays private and that is the same for me and all the players. It is good for the squad to have competition in every position and this is a core part of football, players must remain hungry to play games and that competitiveness helps us."

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

The recent absence of Marcelo from the XI will only serve to fuel speculation regarding a possible move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas, Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to see the full-back follow the same path as him, having left the European champions in the summer to join Juventus. It's said the pair still share a "great friendship."

While Solari has said Marcelo's application remains beyond doubt, talk about his long-term future will only build if he continues to miss out.

Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, the Brazilian is a hot topic among reporters:

Marcelo has been central to Real Madrid dominating European football in recent years, playing a key part in their three UEFA Champions League successes in a row.

Despite being stationed as a left-back, the best work Marcelo does on the pitch is when he ventures forward. From an advanced area on the left, he can link play, get crosses into the penalty area and even contribute with important goals.

With that in mind, you sense he will be called upon for big games to come in 2019.

SB Nation's Zito Madu said he was surprised to see Marcelo usurped:

Reguilon has been solid in his recent outings for Los Blancos and provides the energy that Solari is seemingly keen to forge this team around. However, he lacks the finesse and game-changing thrust from out wide that is able to change games.

With the recent marginalisation of Isco, the Real Madrid manager has shown he's not averse to making big decisions and upsetting some of the team's stalwarts. Marcelo will need to prove he's worthy of a spot in the side when his chance does arrive.