Anthony Goncalves Tells Neymar to Stop 'Blubbering' After Injury vs. Strasbourg

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Strasbourg's Anthony Goncalves had little sympathy for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar after his injury on Wednesday night, saying the Brazilian should stop "blubbering."

Neymar left the field in tears during the game between the two sides, and as the Guardian reported, PSG confirmed on Thursday the forward has suffered a recurrence of a metatarsal problem in his right foot.

During the game in the Coupe de France, which PSG won 2-0, Neymar was fouled three times in quick succession by Moataz Zemzemi and responded by flicking the ball extravagantly over his opponent's head before being withdrawn from the game due to injury.

Afterwards, Goncalves commented on the incident and said Neymar should expect that kind of treatment, per BBC Sport.

"It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked," he said. "He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

While Goncalves was critical of Neymar, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said the referee should have been sterner in dealing with the treatment the Brazilian suffered. He also noted his concern regarding the injury.

"It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other," said Tuchel, per BBC Sport. "The referee didn't give anything. He twisted his foot. Ney is worried, because it is the same foot, the same place."

As Ed Aarons of the Guardian relayed, according to Saber Desfarges of RMC Sport, the 26-year-old may need an operation on this latest issue:

Neymar's domestic season was curtailed in February in 2017-18, and while he returned in time to play for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he was rusty throughout the tournament in Russia.

If he was absent for some crucial matches coming up for PSG, then it would be a massive blow. While they are set to coast to Ligue 1 glory, the team will be desperate to make progress in the UEFA Champions League, too.

They will face Manchester United in the first knockout stage of the competition, and Neymar appears to be a huge doubt for the first leg of that match at Old Trafford on February 12. The second leg will be played in Paris on March 6.

While PSG are blessed with numerous high-class attackers, Neymar remains the man who makes the team tick in the final third:

Having made Neymar the most expensive player in history during the summer of 2017, PSG would have hoped he was the man to lead them to the latter stages of the Champions League.

Last season he was injured after the first leg of the last-16 meeting with Real Madrid, which Los Blancos eventually progressed in.

Given United's recent improvements, the tie has been looking trickier and trickier for PSG in recent weeks. If Neymar was to miss these matches, suddenly the two contests would become tough to call.