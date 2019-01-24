Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hopeful on David De Gea and Anthony Martial Extensions

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is hoping for "good news" regarding contract extensions for both David De Gea and Anthony Martial.

Both players are key for the Red Devils and have deals that run until the end of the 2019-20 season, with United recently triggering one-year options in their current terms.

Given their importance to the team, it's understandable United are keen to get both tied down to new long-term contracts. And on Thursday, the manager said he is feeling positive about each committing their future to the club, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

"I think the club's making progress but I leave that to the right people to do that," Solskjaer said. "I don't know really how far we are away from it, but hopefully we're going to have some good news in the coming weeks."

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Both De Gea and Martial have been linked with possible Old Trafford exits recently.

It was reported by Joe Bernstein of the Mail on Sunday in November that Paris Saint-Germain were set to land the Spain international in the summer, while James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph said in August that former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wanted to move the striker on.

However, with the mood and team improved around United following Mourinho's departure, it now appears key players are more interested in staying. According to Sky Sports, Martial is close to signing a new long-term deal.

Even when things were tough for United earlier in the campaign, Martial was excellent, providing a thrust and incision from the left flank.

He has netted eight goals in the Premier League this season, and when he gets chances he's proved to be clinical in taking them:

Football journalist Colin Millar commented on how the France international is now part of a rejuvenated attack under Solskjaer:

Still, United will have to fall back on De Gea at times, and once again this season he's shown himself to be capable of pulling his team out of trouble.

While goalkeepers such as Alisson Becker and Ederson may have an edge on the United man in terms of distribution, in terms of pure shot-stopping De Gea remains in a league of his own in the English top flight.

He recently showcased his value to the team with an immense display in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and has produced similar colossal efforts in the past:

If United were able to get these two players secured, it would only add to the upbeat vibe around the club at the moment.

To challenge for the major prizes these types of individuals are crucial too. Martial is blossoming into a forward with the ability to influence the biggest games in the final third, while De Gea has already proved on many occasions he can be a one-man wall between the sticks.