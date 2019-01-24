Gonzalo Higuain Hails Maurizio Sarri Influence After Chelsea Loan Move

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain said he is "really happy" to be back working under Maurizio Sarri after securing his six-month loan move to Chelsea from Juventus on Wednesday.

Higuain played under the Italian manager previously at Napoli for just one season in 2015-16. During that campaign the Argentinian striker enjoyed the best season of his career, netting a record-equalling 36 Serie A goals in 35 appearances:

He has spent the first half of 2018-19 on loan at AC Milan and struggled to find his best form, netting just six goals in 15 Serie A appearances, and only one since October.

Upon signing for the Blues, Higuain told the club's official website he is eager to get back to the form that Sarri managed to coax out of him when they worked together at Napoli:

"Maurizio Sarri is the coach who, in my career, has got the best out of me as a player. He’s someone who knew how to work with me, particularly on the emotional side. That year together was fantastic and in big parts thanks to him, so coming to work with him is very important for me. I’m really happy to have been given the opportunity to do that and I want to get back to that level."

Higuain, 31, could stay at Chelsea past the summer as they have an option to sign him for €36 million (£31.3 million), or extend his loan until June 2020 for €18 million (£15.6 million).

He missed the deadline to be eligible to play in Chelsea's Thursday clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

But he should make his debut in the FA Cup fourth round against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

That could give him the opportunity to hit the ground running as the Owls do not boast the best defence. They have conceded 45 goals in 28 Championship games this term, the third-worst defensive record in the division.

Chelsea have struggled for goals of late with Sarri using Eden Hazard in a false-nine role. Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata have been largely sidelined, and the latter looks set for the exit door at Stamford Bridge:

If Higuain returns to the form he displayed under Sarri at Napoli he could secure Chelsea's spot in the Premier League's top four and propel them to some silverware in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup or UEFA Europa League.

If Higuain continues to labour as he did at Milan, though, Chelsea will struggle until the end of the season.