Projecting CFB's Top 10 Running Back Superstars in 2019

Projecting CFB's Top 10 Running Back Superstars in 2019January 25, 2019
The college football offseason is in full force as recruiting battles are underway for the 2019 class and beyond. Though the on-field action won't return until August, it's never too early to focus on the playmakers who will be impact performers in 2019. We'll start by projecting college football's top 10 running backs for this coming season.
The running game is still an integral part of building a successful program. A total of 64 players broke the 1,000-yard mark on the ground last year, five of whom were quarterbacks. Five of last year's top 10 backs will be back in action in 2019, while the others made the jump to the NFL.
We've evaluated the backs with the most individual talent but also the most advantageous situations to produce at a top-10 level. This isn't a projection of skill sets that will lead to better NFL careers, but rather which backs have the blend of talent, surrounding cast, scheme and opportunity to separate themselves from a loaded pack of contenders.
10. Greg McCrae, UCF
Three running backs in the country averaged an astounding 8.9 yards per carry while breaking the 1,000-yard mark last year: Darrell Henderson (Memphis), Greg McCrae (UCF) and Kennedy Brooks (Oklahoma).
McCrae, a 5'10", 175-pounder who'll be a junior in 2019, entered November with only 43 carries on the season. Then UCF gave him 16 carries against Temple, and he answered with 188 yards and one touchdown.
McCrae blistered the Owls' remaining opponents as he reached 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns on only 133 carries. His presence as a chunk runner was a major upgrade over what Adrian Killins Jr. produced with a similar workload. Though Killins will be a senior and is a capable receiver, McCrae showed higher upside on the ground.
One potential factor that could hurt McCrae is the absence of McKenzie Milton at quarterback. Though Milton has not been ruled out for the year yet, it's safer to bet on Darriel Mack Jr. to continue to be the man moving forward.
If Mack can prove himself as a solid passing threat, McCrae should feast in this explosive offense.
9. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Most players don't benefit when they lose six starters on the offense around them, but Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins appears to be in that unique situation.
The sophomore saw a dip in his yards and yards per carry despite playing with a supremely talented, future NFL quarterback. It wasn't Dwayne Haskins' fault Dobbins averaged just 4.6 yards per carry in 2018, but rather an offensive line and scheme that weren't built for the same success as the previous year.
That should change in 2019 as Ryan Day transitions to head coach and the Buckeyes replace three starters on the line. Center Michael Jordan and right tackle Isaiah Prince were large and lumbering at their positions, making it difficult for Day and Dobbins to find consistency in the ground game. Former 5-star recruits Josh Myers and Nicholas Petit-Frere are the early favorites to claim those openings.
The Buckeyes don't have the same depth as last year at running back, as Mike Weber is heading to the NFL and Brian Snead separated from the team, leaving inexperienced backups behind Dobbins.
Reintroducing a run threat at quarterback can also help Dobbins find running lanes. Justin Fields is much more mobile than Haskins, and defenses will have to account for him.
Giving Dobbins a decent hole can quickly lead to a big gain thanks to his acceleration and agility.
8. J.J. Taylor, Arizona
Star playmakers come in all sizes, as their talent matters more than their stature. Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor is the perfect example of that, standing just 5'6" and 184 pounds. That didn't stop him from finishing seventh in the nation with 1,434 yards for an offense that often lacked a viable passing game.
Though not a powerful back, he's shifty and can avoid direct hits well enough to fall forward for extra yards. Some of his limitations as a creator showed against defenses that were athletically superior to his blockers, but it's also not his fault the Wildcats lack the bodies to be an Alabama-type factory for blockers. He made the most of what he could.
His performances against Oregon State, UCLA, Oregon, Colorado and Arizona State equaled 986 yards, or nearly 69 percent of his total output for the season. Taylor has considerable upside to continue trending upward if Kevin Sumlin can tune into Khalil Tate's skill set. A more dangerous quarterback will only open opportunities for Taylor.
7. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State
No back accomplished as much as Oregon State freshman Jermar Jefferson with so little around him. The 2018 3-star recruit had just three Power Five offers besides the one from the Beavers, and teams that passed on him look foolish only one year later. He finished with 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season.
His consistency throughout the year was especially notable compared to his peers. He had only five games under 100 yards, but he had a combined 10 carries in two of them (Ohio State and Cal). Jefferson's other games featured two performances of 200-plus yards and an additional five 100-yard games.
A challenge to Jefferson's quest to repeat his top-10 season is that the Beavers lost three starters on the offensive line and will be integrating younger players at center, right guard and right tackle. Quarterback Jake Luton will be back for his sixth year of eligibility and could help Jefferson form a quality backfield.
6. Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas
One of the top freshmen in the country last year was a surprise since expectations for the Kansas Jayhawks football program have been so low for so long. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. was dominant in his first year despite playing for the lowly Jayhawks, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. He totaled 1,125 yards on the season in just 11 games.
Most impressive about his season was his ability to make the defenses of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas inferior to his talent. He compiled 452 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against those three teams. Even in his worst two ground games against TCU and Iowa State, he finished with at least 100 total yards thanks to his receiving ability.
Williams should again rack up yards in the Big 12 in 2019 unless his off-field issues prevent it. He was suspended in December when he was charged with domestic battery after he allegedly grabbed a woman by her throat and punched her. However, he was granted diversion, which can keep the charge off his record if he fulfills the terms.
It remains to be seen how Les Miles will handle the case further, but if Williams is given the chance to play all season, he should only continue to improve his play in the head coach's normally ground-heavy offense.
5. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
The only player within the top 23 rushers in 2018 to have fewer than 203 carries was Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. He finished with 1,244 yards on 157 carries, almost 50 fewer attempts than his nearest peer within the top 23. His 7.9-yard average speaks for itself considering the competition and lack of surrounding cast on the Commodores.
The junior surprisingly passed up the NFL and opted to return despite finishing the season with four dominant games in his last five. The 5'10", 215-pound Vaughn plays much faster than his frame would suggest and is a legitimate home run threat because of his agile feet and balance through contact. Giving him a crease can quickly lead to a touchdown.
With a total of 724 yards against Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss and Baylor, expectations for Vaughn are sky-high for 2019. The Commodores must feed him more often than they did prior to that stretch now that they know he's a star. He had just one game with more than 11 carries through mid-October despite five touchdowns and averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
Vanderbilt can't afford that same mistake this coming season as quarterback Kyle Shurmur has graduated.
4. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
While many feared that the hiring of Herm Edwards as head coach would see the return of old-school, ineffective football to Arizona State, it actually brought discipline, identity and toughness to the Sun Devils program. There wasn't a better player in position to feast with their newfound dedication to wearing down opponents than sophomore running back Eno Benjamin.
The sophomore from Wylie, Texas, had just 23 carries entering the season but surpassed that number by Week 2. He finished fifth nationally in rushing yards, third in carries and tied for ninth in touchdowns. The raw totals: 300 carries, 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Benjamin is a grinder with none of his runs longer than 49 yards. But he rarely left meat on the bone as a constant presence for the offense. As the unit is losing quarterback Manny Wilkins and receiver N'Keal Harry, Benjamin will likely continue to be the workhorse and primary producer in 2019.
3. Travis Etienne, Clemson
Fresh off a national title, Travis Etienne and the Clemson Tigers have a huge target on their back. They can't afford to get complacent even if they boast the most potent offensive talent in the nation. Relying on their uber-efficient tailback is going to be a critical part of repeating as champions.
Etienne's emergence as a freshman was notable as he accumulated 823 total yards and 13 touchdowns. His 7.2 yards per carry was stellar, but expectations were for that number to either stay the same or decrease as his workload increased. But that didn't happen; instead, it swelled to 8.1 yards per carry with 204 attempts in 2018.
His immense speed allows him to effortlessly separate from nearby defenders or plow through them as he converts speed to power. He's a tremendously unique talent in that regard, and it'll set him up for a huge junior season. Even replicating his 1,659 yards would likely land him around his 2018 fourth-place finish on the national rushing leaderboard.
2. Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
As if the Oklahoma Sooners needed any more offensive firepower for coach Lincoln Riley to unleash, redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks became a difference-making back after Rodney Anderson's season-ending injury. Brooks has a terrific blend of size at 5'11", 205 pounds and quickness for his weight that allows him to convert his momentum into power. He, Trey Sermon and Kyler Murray were nearly a trio of 1,000-yard rushers, but Sermon was 53 yards shy.
The incoming transfer of Jalen Hurts may take a few scripted carries away from Brooks, but Brooks' efficiency should allow him to be the primary ball-carrier for 2019 over Sermon. He tied for the nation's lead at 8.9 yards per carry on 119 attempts, totaling 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had only one game with eight or more carries where he gained fewe than 107 yards.
Riley should feed Brooks as much as he can in 2019 as his offense loses dynamo playmakers in Murray and Marquise Brown. While Hurts is an excellent acquisition, he's not quite the passer that Murray or Baker Mayfield were. If given 220 carries like his peers, Brooks can be the backbone of this offense and finish near the top of the rushing leaders.
1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The nation's leading runner in 2018 should be the heavy favorite to repeat his crown in 2019. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor averaged over seven yards per carry on 307 attempts as he finished with 2,194 yards in his sophomore season. He'll look to make it to New York for the Heisman ceremony in addition to climbing the collegiate rushing record books.
Taylor is a supremely gifted athlete running behind a dominant offensive line in a scheme that will feed him as often as he can handle the ball. While they lose three offensive line starters to the NFL, the Badgers have proved more than capable of developing their replacements. It's hard to envision anything will stop Taylor from nearing the incredible rate of production he's established to this point.
Another season at 2,000 yards would put him among the elite in college football history. With 4,171 career rushing yards, he can crack the top five all-time with another 1,855 yards. He'd be behind only Donnel Pumphrey, Ron Dayne, Ricky Williams and Tony Dorsett.
The most interesting plot for the team is how much it can get out of the quarterback position as Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom and Graham Mertz are set to battle for the starting gig. It would be a shame if the Badgers were unable to pair Taylor with a more capable playmaker at quarterback during his remarkable three-year tenure.