Projecting CFB's Top 10 Running Back Superstars in 2019

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The college football offseason is in full force as recruiting battles are underway for the 2019 class and beyond. Though the on-field action won't return until August, it's never too early to focus on the playmakers who will be impact performers in 2019. We'll start by projecting college football's top 10 running backs for this coming season.

The running game is still an integral part of building a successful program. A total of 64 players broke the 1,000-yard mark on the ground last year, five of whom were quarterbacks. Five of last year's top 10 backs will be back in action in 2019, while the others made the jump to the NFL.

We've evaluated the backs with the most individual talent but also the most advantageous situations to produce at a top-10 level. This isn't a projection of skill sets that will lead to better NFL careers, but rather which backs have the blend of talent, surrounding cast, scheme and opportunity to separate themselves from a loaded pack of contenders.