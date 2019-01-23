Enes Kanter After DNP vs. Rockets: If Knicks Won't Play Me, 'Get Me Out of Here'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 7: Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks boxes out against Meyers Leonard #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers on January 7, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

New York Knicks big man Enes Kanter was not happy he didn't play in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

"I want to play basketball," he said afterward, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. "If you're going to play me here, play me. If not, get me out of here."

Vorkunov shared more of Kanter's comments, in which he said he was told he would start the game but ended up not playing at all:

Kanter didn't play in three of the Knicks' previous four games entering Wednesday's contest, and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday that the big man was told he fell on the depth chart and won't see much playing time.

However, Bondy pointed out things changed when starting center Luke Kornet suffered an ankle sprain. That decreased the "urgency" to trade Kanter and seemingly opened up the opportunity for more playing time.

Alas, that was not the case Wednesday as James Harden poured in a career-high 61 points and extended his streak of games with 30 or more points to 21 as Kanter watched from the bench.

Kanter is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and is averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per night this season. He is also only 26 years old and is a playoff-tested veteran with 27 postseason games on his resume with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

Contenders may be inclined to trade for him, although he comes with defensive concerns. The Knicks' defensive rating is 113.0 when he's on the court and 109.9 when he's off it, and opponents shoot 3.3 percentage points above than their normal averages when he defends them, per NBA.com.

Still, Kanter is a prime trade candidate since he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason. The Knicks—who are not playoff contenders and could accelerate their rebuild with draft assets—should attempt to get something in return for him before he hits the open market.

Related

    Harden Cooks Up 61 vs. Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Cooks Up 61 vs. Knicks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pacers Fear Oladipo (Knee) Is Done for Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Fear Oladipo (Knee) Is Done for Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Do the Celtics Have Too Much Talent?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Do the Celtics Have Too Much Talent?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Gets Good News on Finger Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Gets Good News on Finger Injury

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report