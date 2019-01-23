Victor Oladipo on Knee Injury: 'I Just Slipped and Knew It Was Serious'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo is set to undergo an MRI on his injured knee Thursday, but the prognosis is not looking good.

"I just slipped and knew it was serious," Oladipo told reporters following the Pacers' 110-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. "We'll see what tomorrow shows and go from there. My teammates stepped up earlier this season and everyone has the utmost confidence going forward."

Oladipo had to be stretchered off the floor after suffering what the Pacers are calling a "serious" knee injury in the second quarter. He jumped up to defend an outlet pass to Raptors forward Pascal Siakam but crumpled to the floor awkwardly as Bankers Life Fieldhouse fell to a hush.

"We just tried to stick together is one of the biggest things," Thaddeus Young told reporters of the team's mentality. "We always want to stick together through thick and thin. We know with Vic going down, it was definitely going to be tough, but we want to keep fighting for him."

Oladipo missed time earlier this season with a sore right knee and had been noticeably struggling to recapture his All-Star form since returning. It's unclear if Oladipo's knee was a ticking time bomb, but he hasn't looked right for most of the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pacers believe Oladipo's injury is season-ending.

The Pacers are currently the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed and are only 2.5 games out of first. Indiana is 7-4 without him in the lineup this season.

Tyreke Evans will likely move into the starting lineup with Oladipo out.