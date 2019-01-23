Nets SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Ruled out vs. Magic with Shoulder Injury

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic due to a strained left shoulder, the team announced.

He left the game with just more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, finishing the night with two points and one rebound in six minutes.

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons on the injury front for Hollis-Jefferson, who has missed time with a hip injury as well as a right adductor strain. He was playing in just his fourth game back from the latter injury that resulted in a seven-game absence.

When he has been healthy enough to play, he hasn't been able to hit his shots as consistently as in years past. He is shooting a career-low 39.6 percent from the floor this season, including just 22.9 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, his rebounds numbers (5.6 per game) are also down.

The 2015 first-round pick entered 2018-18 coming off a bit of a breakout season, one in which he put up 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Unfortunately for him and the Nets, injuries have made it tough on him to build on that success.

Hollis-Jefferson is nearing the end of his rookie contract and is set to be a restricted free agent this summer.