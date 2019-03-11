Report: Devin Funchess, Colts Agree to 1-Year Contract After 4 Years on Panthers

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Wide receiver Devin Funchess has never played for an NFL team outside of the Carolina Panthers, but that will change in 2019 after agreeing to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Monday.

According to Pro Football Talk, the contract has a max value of $13 million.

Carolina selected the Michigan product in the second round of the 2015 draft, and he led the team in receiving yards in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

The totals were all career highs after he was somewhat inconsistent in 2015 and 2016 with nine combined touchdowns but never more than 473 receiving yards.

Funchess appeared primed to fully break through in 2018 as a potential No. 1 option, especially after the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills.

However, he saw drops across the board with 44 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers fell from 11-5 and a playoff team in 2017 to 7-9. Funchess also found himself as part of a crowded wide receiver group with veteran Torrey Smith and the younger and faster D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

David Newton of ESPN.com suggested in November it was not guaranteed the Panthers would give Funchess the $5 million-per-year type of contract Smith was playing on, let alone a significant one reflecting top receiver money in eight figures.

That turned out to be the case, although his new team clearly saw something it liked.

Funchess will be just 25 years old throughout the 2019 season and has shown flashes suggesting he can live up to the expectations that were in place when Carolina selected him early in the draft.

Even a return to his 2017 production under this new contract would be significant for the Colts as they look to challenge for a AFC South crown in 2019.

While Indianapolis has an elite deep threat in T.Y. Hilton, Funchess could provide some balance as a bigger option down the field at 6'4", 225 pounds. He and Eric Ebron could especially give quarterback Andrew Luck multiple options near the end zone.

Pairing with a more efficient passer like Luck could also allow him to reach his potential as he tries to prove himself this season on a one-year deal.