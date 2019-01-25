NFL Draft 2019: Top Prospects Who Must Shine in Draft Process to Solidify Stock

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams advance to the Super Bowl, the rest of the NFL is moving on to the next step: the draft.

NFL draft watch is already starting to heat up, with the Senior Bowl taking place on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, giving many a look at potential draft picks.

The general consensus among many evaluators and mock draft analysts thus far is that Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is the best player available and is likely the No. 1 overall pick.

Behind Bosa, however, are a few more question marks, with plenty of players trying to rise to the top of teams' boards as they prepare for the scouting process ahead of the draft in April.

Here is a look at some of those players to watch over the next couple of months.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray could still opt to play baseball, but the Heisman Trophy winner officially declared he will enter the NFL draft, making him possibly the most intriguing prospect on the board.

The Oklahoma quarterback has been projected as high as the first quarterback off the board to not even cracking the first round and everything in between, so there is no true grasp of where he stands just yet.

Everyone knows Murray has an outstanding arm and is a dual-threat with his feet, too, drawing some comparisons to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Yet, just like Wilson, there are concerns about Murray's size and how that will translate to the NFL.

Murray is listed as 5'10" and 195 pounds on the Oklahoma team website, but some believe he may actually be smaller at least height-wise, which could sway teams away from Murray.

Concerns over Murray's size combined with the fact he is not a true pocket passer leads to durability questions surrounding Murray, too.

He will really have to amaze scouts over the next couple months to mitigate these concerns, but he remains a bit of a mystery moving forward.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Jones, despite being a junior, is among those playing in this weekend's Senior Bowl because he graduated early and will get a chance rather quickly to show scouts and NFL coaches what he can do.

He was a three-year starter at Duke and threw for at least 2,600 yards in all three seasons. He already looks the part, standing at 6'5" and 220 pounds, according to Duke's team website.

Yet there are questions about whether he has the talent to qualify as a first-round draft pick.

The main concern about Jones is his arm strength. Jones throws a nice deep ball but relies more on touch than power, according to NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah.

Jones' career completion percentage—59.9 percent—also raises questions about his accuracy, but he did not have the best receivers to work with at Duke.

Jones reportedly struggled in his first Senior Bowl practice on Wednesday, but he still received high praise from some, such as Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who considered the Duke QB to be a first-round pick.

There is plenty of potential in Jones, but just how much of it he will reach will be a question the coming months.

Montez Sweat, DE/EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat finds himself in a crowded pool of talent of defensive linemen and pass-rushers, but the 6'6" 241-pound pass-rusher is already turning some heads at Senior Bowl practices.

Per Lance Zeirlein of NFL Network, he was the most dominant player on the field in Tuesday's practice, showing moves with his hands and utilizing his length to his advantage.

In his senior season at Mississippi State, Sweat finished with 12 sacks and 14.5 tackles for losses to earn First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors.

There is no doubt Sweat will be taken in the first round, but when in the first round is the question. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has five defensive ends/edge rushers going ahead of Sweat in his latest mock draft, projecting the Mississippi State product to go late in the first round.

Yet Sweat is still a little raw after starting his career at Michigan State as a tight end, and he must grow into his frame.

Starting in the Senior Bowl, Sweat could potentially work his way up to the top half of the draft.