Ranking MLB's 25 Best Players Under 25 Entering the 2019 Season

25. Jose Peraza, SS, Cincinnati Reds

Opening Day Age: 24

Jose Peraza was known for his speed when he was a prospect, and he's since put it to work while swiping 67 bases over the last three seasons. He's also played passable defense at shortstop.

The big question is what Peraza is capable of at the plate, where his tendency to swing is a big hurdle in the way of a consistent on-base habit. He nonetheless learned to lift and drive the ball in 2018, resulting in a career-high 14 homers. That points to 20-20 potential in 2019.

24. Brad Keller, SP, Kansas City Royals

Opening Day Age: 23

Here's something that not many outside of Kansas City may be aware of: Brad Keller led all rookie pitchers in wins above replacement in 2018, according to Baseball Reference.

Keller finished last season with a 3.28 ERA over 118 innings as a starter. Though he wasn't overpowering (he had only 83 strikeouts as a starter), Statcast's xwOBA metric—based on contact quality—suggests he didn't overachieve. Upon closer inspection, he's a master of deception who can survive on ground balls.

23. Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Indians

Opening Day Age: 23

Shane Bieber debuted in the majors on May 31, 2018, less than two years after the Indians selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He went on to strike out 95 more batters than he walked in 114.2 innings.

That and his xwOBA raise suspicion about the 4.55 ERA he put up as a rookie. Bieber is better than that, and he should be revealed as such in his sophomore season.

22. Yoan Moncada, 2B, Chicago White Sox

Opening Day Age: 23

Yoan Moncada played in 149 games this past season and made it to double digits in homers (17) and stolen bases (12). However, he also led MLB with 217 strikeouts and struggled on defense.

It's still too soon to abandon Moncada's potential. He has outstanding physical tools, and his strikeout problem shouldn't obscure his outstanding eye. There's an All-Star in him somewhere, and 2019 could be the year he reveals himself.

21. Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Opening Day Age: 24

Josh Hader looked like The Next Big Thing in relief pitching when he debuted with a 2.08 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 2017, and he made good on the hype in 2018. He appeared in 55 games and finished with a 2.43 ERA and 113 more strikeouts than walks in 81.1 innings.

Hader faded a bit in his final 26 appearances of 2018, but he's nonetheless a singularly dangerous pitcher with a style that augments stuff that's plenty electric in its own right. With greater consistency in 2019, he can achieve a truly historic season.