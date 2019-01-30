Ranking MLB's 25 Best Players Under 25 Entering the 2019 Season

3 of 14

Mike Stone/Associated Press

20. Ian Happ, OF/INF, Chicago Cubs

Opening Day Age: 24

Ian Happ broke through with an .842 OPS and 24 home runs in 2017. However, he took a step back in 2018 with a .761 OPS and 15 homers, no thanks to an NL-worst 36.1 strikeout percentage.

But as evidenced by his 15.2 percent walk rate, Happ maintained his eye for the strike zone in 2018. That can only help him cut down on his whiffs and reestablish his offensive ceiling. And even though he isn't necessarily a good defender, his versatility is worth something.

19. Harrison Bader, CF, St. Louis Cardinals

Opening Day Age: 24

Harrison Bader deserves a spot here if for no other reason than his defense. Even noting that he had 19 defensive runs saved in 2018 may be underselling him. Per Statcast's outs above average metric, he was up there with Lorenzo Cain and Ender Inciarte among MLB's best outfielders.

Bader's bat is more of an unknown, in part because he isn't much for making contact. But as long as he keeps his hard-hit rate up, he should hit enough for the Cardinals to justify keeping his glove in the lineup.

18. Miguel Andujar, 3B, New York Yankees

Opening Day Age: 24

While posting minus-25 defensive runs saved, Miguel Andujar might have been the worst defensive infielder in all of MLB last year. Though it isn't the only reason, it contributed to him losing the AL Rookie of the Year award to Shohei Ohtani.

On the bright side, Andujar earned his keep with an .855 OPS and 27 homers. He likely would benefit from swinging less often than he does. But as long as he keeps his strikeouts down and his hard contact up, he won't need to change how he goes about his business.

17. Jack Flaherty, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Opening Day Age: 23

In 2018, Jack Flaherty became one of only five rookie pitchers ever to log over 150 innings and strike out more than 10 batters per nine innings. He also had a rock-solid 3.34 ERA.

If Flaherty has a flaw, it's control. He walked 3.5 batters per nine innings last season, and his BB/9 was above 4.0 in the second half. Even if that problem persists in 2019, however, his stuff should lead to enough strikeouts to warrant All-Star consideration.

16. Willy Adames, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Opening Day Age: 23

Willy Adames was widely considered a top-25 prospect going into 2018, and he announced his presence with authority by homering off Chris Sale for his first MLB hit.

Adames hit some bumps in the road after that. But by the end of the year, his swing rate was down and his hard-hit rate was up, and he was rewarded with an .886 OPS over his final 51 games. He'll be an All-Star-caliber shortstop if he picks up where he left off.