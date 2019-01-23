Marc Gasol: 'I Don't Understand' Why Mike Conley Is in Grizzlies Trade Talks

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies are open to trading point guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol, and that has left one of the team's longtime stars perplexed.

"I don't understand why Mike is in those talks either," Gasol said on Wednesday, per David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "Mike is one heck of a player, and we're going to need good players moving forward. I don't understand why Mike is in this."

As for the point guard himself, Conley understands that trade talks are just the nature of the NBA.

"It's where we're at, I guess," Conley said, per Cobb. "It's part of the business."

Conley revealed to reporters that Grizzlies owner Robert Pera informed him that the team is willing to listen to offers for both veterans. However, he is not sure if he will be moved by the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

"It was just making us aware that our names would be thrown out there," Conley said. "Not that one of us or both of us are going to be gone by next Tuesday or by All-Star break. I feel just as good about being here as the next person. I'm not worried right now. A lot can happen in a few weeks. Right now, I'm just taking it in stride."

Since being taken with the fourth overall pick in 2007, Conley has spent his entire career in Memphis. He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played and assists. The 31-year-old currently leads the team in both scoring (19.8 points per game) and assists (6.1) this season.

Back in July 2016, Conley signed what was then the richest contract in NBA history, a five-year, $153 million max deal.

"When I signed back a couple years ago, that's a thought that goes through your head that, 'man, I could play in the same place for 14 or 15 years," Conley added. "That'd be awesome, and hopefully retire one day as a Grizzly. You also understand that in three, four years a lot can happen and a lot can change. Memphis is all I know. This is my home. I love everybody here and my teammates and the organization. I don't know any better. This is new grounds for me, so we'll just see how it plays out."

Unfortunately, though, he has been plagued by injuries since signing that contract. He has not appeared in more than 69 games since signing on the dotted line, including making just 12 appearances a season ago due to a heel injury.

Conley and Gasol have been teammates since the 2008-09 campaign and led the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2010-17. That string of success includes an appearance in the 2013 Western Conference finals.

Coming off a 22-60 performance in 2017-18, Memphis is just 19-28 this season. As a result, the team has decided to gauge the market for its two aging franchise cornerstones.

Conley is under contract for next season and has an early termination option for the 2020-21 season, which features a $34.5 million salary. Gasol, meanwhile, holds a $25.6 million player option for next season.