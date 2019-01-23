Cowboys News: Jerry Jones 'Very Much' Wants Another Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to house another Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium, but he prefers to do it on his terms.

Speaking at the Senior Bowl, Jones discussed his desire for the event to return to Arlington, Texas, per the Star-Telegram's Drew Davison: "I think we're the finest football place in the United States. So, in answering your question, we very much want another Super Bowl."

Davison noted any team that hosts the Super Bowl has to give up one home game during a designated five-year time frame. Jones, however, didn't sound too enthused to follow that guideline.

"That has varying degrees of consideration on how that's done," he said. "As you know, right now you make a commitment but those will be addressed as we move along. We certainly can't lose home games. We can't do that. No. But there are a lot of ways to skin the cat."

