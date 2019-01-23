UFC Reportedly 'Targeting' Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Fight for April

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Yoel Romero of Cuba (L) attempts a punch against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in the third round in their middleweight title fight during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Whittaker won in a split decision. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A middleweight battle between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa could potentially headline UFC Fight Night on April 27.

Combate first reported the possible bout, and according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, the UFC is "targeting" the bout as a headliner. However, Romero is currently competing in the reality show Exathlon and has been unavailable to confirm the fight.

The UFC could finalize the match as soon as next month.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

