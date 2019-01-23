UFC Reportedly 'Targeting' Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Fight for April

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A middleweight battle between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa could potentially headline UFC Fight Night on April 27.

Combate first reported the possible bout, and according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com, the UFC is "targeting" the bout as a headliner. However, Romero is currently competing in the reality show Exathlon and has been unavailable to confirm the fight.

The UFC could finalize the match as soon as next month.

