Dirk Nowitzki Reportedly Invited to 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being called for a foul against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 16, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NBA has extended an invitation for the 2019 Three-Point Contest to Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported.

Nowitzki was the three-point champion during All-Star Weekend in 2006, defeating Ray Allen and Gilbert Arenas in the final round.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Rookies Primed for a 2nd-Half Breakout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies Primed for a 2nd-Half Breakout

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    The Other Coach Responsible for the Rockets' Turnaround

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Other Coach Responsible for the Rockets' Turnaround

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Luka on DSJ Absence: 'I'm Glad It's Over'

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Luka on DSJ Absence: 'I'm Glad It's Over'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report