Dirk Nowitzki Reportedly Invited to 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NBA has extended an invitation for the 2019 Three-Point Contest to Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported.

Nowitzki was the three-point champion during All-Star Weekend in 2006, defeating Ray Allen and Gilbert Arenas in the final round.

