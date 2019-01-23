Shams: Anthony Davis Likely to Make 'Full Evaluation' of Pelicans in Offseason

Jim Mone/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis is reportedly set to make a "full evaluation" of his situation with the Pels during the upcoming offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Davis hasn't yet reached the point where he intends to request a trade this season.

Davis is dealing with a finger injury, and he could miss two to four weeks if a hand specialist diagnoses him with an avulsion fracture in his left index finger, per his agent, Rich Paul.

