Chandler Parsons Rumors: Hawks Discussed Trade, Talks Haven't Built Traction

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 12: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles against the Houston Rockets during a pre-season game on October 12, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly spoken with the Atlanta Hawks regarding a trade involving small forward Chandler Parsons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the two sides haven't yet gained the "necessary traction" to get a deal done.

Parsons hasn't appeared in a game for the Grizzlies since Oct. 22 despite having been cleared to return to basketball activities since Dec. 21.

       

